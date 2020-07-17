Bakery creates COVID-19 themed dessert, donates proceeds

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoChococoa Baking Company owners Alan Mons and Julie Ganong, center, made whoopie pies with little face masks on them and donated a portion of the sales to Anna Jaques Hospital. On hand to receive the $1,003 donation was hospital President and CEO Mark Goldstein and Mary Williamson, right, executive director of the hospital’s Community Health Foundation. Employees Hannah Kubat, left, and Harry Bertera also helped the cause.