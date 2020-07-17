Bakery creates COVID-19 themed dessert, donates proceeds

NEWBURYPORT — In the midst of a global pandemic, a local business not only sold more than 3,000 pieces of pastry but contributed a nice sum to Anna Jaques Hospital.
The Chococoa Baking Company, located at The Tannery, sold 3,316 masked whoopie pies and recently handed over a check for $1,003 for the hospital’s Healthcare Heroes Fund.
Masked whoopie pies were created to add a little levity during unsettling times and provide a good-natured reminder that wearing masks helps stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Chococoa Baking Company co-founder Julie Ganong.
“It put a little smile on people’s faces,” Ganong said. “A dessert and a message at the same time.”
Mary Williamson, the hospital’s vice president for development, said the money from the sale proceeds will be added to the Healthcare Heroes Fund established to make sure front-line workers remain safe while treating those infected with the potentially fatal disease.
“We realize we’re going to be facing this challenge for a long time,” Williamson said.
As of Thursday, there were 101 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Newburyport and three active cases. Seven residents have died from complications of the virus, according to information released by the city.
Williamson praised Ganong for finding an innovative way of engaging the community and helping front-line workers at the hospital.
“I have to hand it to her,” Williamson said.
Ganong, who is also vice chairman of the hospital’s Community Health Foundation board of trustees, said many people who purchased the pies for $3.09 a pop often gave them to health care workers as a token of appreciation. Others featured the pies at graduation parties. Ganong herself shipped pies across the country.
“As one customer said, ‘Wow, I get to support a local business and the hospital. A win-win!’” Ganong added.
And while the fundraiser helped the hospital, it also gave the bakery a much-needed boost at a time when small-business owners wonder if they would be able to survive a massive downturn in the local and regional economies.
“It helped out business because it was unique and different, a reason to visit the store,” Ganong said.
Mark Iannuccillo, vice president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the pies were an “awesome way” to bring in new business while giving back to the community.
“A great collaboration between the two of them,” Iannuccillo said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.