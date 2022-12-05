SALISBURY — Now with a permanent home to call its own, Great Bay Tai Chi continues work on its new studio in preparation for a grand reveal to the public.
Chris Himmel said he has been teaching tai chi for several years under the Great Bay Tai Chi banner, but never with a place of his own to conduct lessons. He said that changed when he moved his business to a studio located at 102 Bridge Road in mid-November.
“This space just opened just the week before Thanksgiving. The Friday before Thanksgiving, we hosted our first classes here in this space,” Himmel said.
Himmel explained that while tai chi is what he mainly teaches, there will also be yoga offerings beginning in January. He said while the studio is open, he is not ready for any type of ribbon cutting.
“We are hosting classes already in the space. There’s still some little bits of work to be done around the studio before we have a big open house and a bigger launch celebration,” Himmel said. “But we are active, we are hosting.”
Former student-turned-instructor Pamela Jacobson explained how having a studio space has affected their practice.
“It’s a space that’s totally our own. Before, we were using parks and it’s lovely to practice outside in the park, but that’s only good for the summers,” Jacobson said. “So we were renting church function rooms and community rooms and kind of all over the place. So now, we have a home and we can use it whenever we like and set our own schedule and have our own equipment.”
Health benefits is one of the main reasons Himmel said he believes people should do tai chi.
“Tai chi is a really great art for the health benefit side of it. It’s really good for working on our balance and coordination and alignment. It’s something that anybody can do, it’s very achievable,” Himmel said. “It’s not strenuous. It’s good for the joints, good for the lower body.”
Himmel said his typical class has anywhere from six to 16 people ranging from older than 50 to as young as 15. He said his class is one of a rare few that explores all aspects of tai chi.
“We teach a couple different programs of tai chi. The first one being the more health focused, that’s certainly our more popular program and does really well for people,” Himmel said. “But then, we also have the martial side of the practice because all tai chi did descend from a martial art. And so, we’ve retained that traditional practice in our long-form classes and that’s where people can really get more of the depth.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
