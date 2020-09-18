NEWBURY — Town Clerk Leslie Haley announced this week that ballots for the upcoming presidential election are projected to be delivered to her office about Oct. 9.
Haley said there already is substantial interest in the election Nov. 3, with many voters “inundating” her office with emails and phone calls asking when they can obtain a ballot.
“Please be patient,” she wrote in a recent public service announcement.” Your ballots will be mailed out as soon as possible — once we receive them.”
All registered voters in Massachusetts should have received an application to apply for a mailed ballot. Voters should complete and return the application to receive a ballot by mail, or may choose to vote early in person or at the polls on Election Day.
Voters who have requested an absentee or early-vote-by mail ballot now have the ability to track their ballot through the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office website: www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.
Haley noted that mailed ballots may be returned by mail or delivered to the official ballot dropbox on the right side of the driveway at 12 Kent Way.
“If you have requested a mailed ballot, no matter how you return your ballot, you may track its progress and know when it has been received for counting,” she stated.
Track My Ballot takes the information directly from the voter registration information system used by all communities in Massachusetts, the same information the town clerk’s office uses to track the ballots issued and returned.
Voters who cannot find a record of their mail-in ballot or need to reapply for any reason should visit www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.as.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 5 p.m to request a vote-by-mail ballot at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleidx.htm.
Anyone who has trouble accessing the Track My Ballot System or has any other election questions may call the town clerk's office at 978-465-0862, ext. 315, or email townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
