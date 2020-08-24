NEWBURYPORT – "Creative Persistence," the Newburyport Art Association's Band of Brushes annual show and sale, runs through Oct. 24.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the exhibit has been recreated as a virtual show and online experience and can be viewed at www.bandofbrushes.com.
The Band of Brushes show features the following 11 NAA artists: Dorothy Aham, Shelly Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Susan Cole Kelly, Janice Reynolds, Maryann Varoski and Mary Webber.
The accomplished artist friends paint plein air together at a social distance when possible and employ several different media, including oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor. The artists will show both plein air pieces and studio work on the site.
Each of the 11 artists’ paintings can be viewed in their individual gallery by clicking on their name. Paintings can be viewed virtually hung on walls in a variety of settings as well, for example in a living room or a kitchen.
All sales are to be transacted directly with the individual artist through the provided email link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.