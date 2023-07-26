NEWBURYPORT — The Band of Brushes recently announced plein air paintings will be on display in the Anna Jaques Hospital Wall Gallery. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the hospital.
The participating artists are Dorothy Aham, Michele Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Kris Munroe, Mary Ann Varoski and Mary Webber.
The hospital is at 25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, and the exhibit and sale will continue through August. The gallery wall is next to the gift shop on the first floor adjacent to the main entrance. The show is free, open to the public, and handicapped accessible.
The Band of Brushes is a group of 10 local artists and colleagues who paint various landscape, seacoast and garden venues together plein air, a French expression meaning “in the open air.”
For more on the Band of Brushes, go to its website: www.bandofbrushes.com.
