Band plans 'The Last Bow' school fundraiser

NEWBURYPORT — Longtime local musician Buddy Lauder says it's time to wrap up the successful fundraising effort that has raised money for Newburyport Public Schools music programs and equipment for the last nine years, so he and the band are planning "The Last Bow" on Aug. 14 at the Newburyport Elks hall.
Lauder's band, Walk Back in Time, performs at 5:30 p.m. that day in a Music for Music Foundation show, with tickets available for $25 at Denise's Flower Shop, 35 Pleasant St.
"The Last Bow" will be Lauder's last show onstage. He said he will step away with "wonderful memories."
"Did I think people would buy into the event? Well, no," he said in a statement. "Sure enough they did. Clippers and friends come out to support the mission each year," dancing to music from the 1960s and 1970s.
Pam Lauder, the foundation director, said the mission of the fundraising show each year has been to work with schools to help support music programs.
Over the years, the foundation funded a part-time, middle school music teacher, fifth-grade music lessons for 60 students, the purchase of $4,000 in equipment for the music department at Newburyport High School in 2013, and presentation of a check for $6,800 in 2014 to help fund the jazz class at the high school.
The foundation also awards two $1,000 scholarships each year for seniors at NHS and Triton Regional High School who are continuing with their music.
The foundation donated $4,200 in 2015 for equipment at the middle and high schools, plus many other purchases of music and sound equipment for the schools.
The 2020 virtual show brought in donations of more than $5,000 and in May, the foundation purchased a new drum set for the high school and funded more scholarships.
The show Aug. 14 is sponsored by the Institution for Savings, Denise's Flower Shop, Nick's Hall of Fame Pizza and The Daily News of Newburyport.
Special sponsors are Cheryl and Micheal Morris Bud of Lisa's Dixie Express and David and Kim Connor.
