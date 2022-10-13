NEWBURYPORT — Belleville Roots Music presents “the father of modern bluegrass” Tony Trischka and his Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show at the Belleville Congregational Church stage on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.
“Known as the father of modern bluegrass,” according to the New York Times, Trischka is one of the most influential banjo players in the Roots music world. He has achieved legendary status in his 50 plus years as a consummate artist. He created his Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show as a tribute to the man who inspired him to take up the banjo, Earl Scruggs.
“Earl is my North Star, a lifetime pathway,” Trischka said. “The depth of his genius becomes ever more apparent when I transcribe his solos, which I’ve been doing my entire musical life and with renewed vigor. Discovering new twists and turns in his playing is pure joy and in fact the inspiration for this tribute show.”
During COVID, Trischka did a deep dive into Scruggs’ music, first transcribing every Scruggs solo from a tape he had received from Scruggs’ son. He then learned them and put together a great band to play the material. On the Belleville Stage Trischka’s Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show will feature Michael Daves, Maddie Witler, Brittany Haas, and Jared Engel.
A Grammy nominee, Trischka has received multiple awards and was recently inducted into the American Banjo Museum's Hall of Fame. He has recorded and performed with Earl Scruggs, Pete Seeger, William S. Burroughs, The Allman Brothers, Alison Kraus, Miley Cyrus, Van Dyke Parks, and many more. He has inspired generations of acoustic musicians with his technical and conceptual advances.
He produced Steve Martin’s "Rare Bird Alert," featuring Paul McCartney and The Chicks, and was the musical director and associate producer of PBS’s The Banjo Project. In 2019, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut and celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his Tony Trischka School of Banjo on the ArtistWorks platform, the online banjo home for students around the world.
The Belleville Roots Music Series fall season will conclude with acclaimed Quebecois band Le Vent du Nord on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Belleville Congregational Church has long standing roots in the Newburyport community as a gathering place and as a supporter of local service organizations. Founded December 2010, the Roots Music Series mission is to bring a variety of high-quality Roots Music to the Newburyport area, to raise funds to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex at 300 High St. in Newburyport, and to serve as gathering places for years to come.
The Belleville Roots Music Series Steering Committee includes Joe Carper, Fred Habib, Donna Wilson Irwin, Ken Irwin, Shawna Kelley, Patsy Nelson, Lisë Reid, Garry Roy, Marcia Shoemaker, and pastor Ross Varney.
Belleville Roots Music concerts are held at the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at door; $10 for ages 18 and under. Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed. For more information, email bellevilleroots@gmail.com or visit www.bellevilleroots.org.
