DOVER, N.H. – Newburyport Bank recently awarded the Wentworth-Douglass Foundation $250,000 to create the Women & Children’s Strategic Initiative Fund for technology and services at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
This gift will help the hospital transform newborn care and support families and children in the Seacoast, according to a press release. In light of the grant, a waiting area outside of the hospital’s Women & Children’s Center is now named the Newburyport Bank Family Waiting Area in the Hospital’s Garrison Wing.
“If our gift to the Wentworth-Douglass Foundation can save one baby’s life, then it is absolutely worth it,” said bank President and CEO Lloyd Hamm, Jr. in the release.
Through the Women & Children’s Strategic Initiative Fund, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital will bring obstetrical care available in the Seacoast “to the next level through growth, development, and support of specialized and specific services,” the release from the hospital said.
In addition, the hospital will enhance the services of child life specialists and increase availability of family education programs and new parent support groups. One of these new programs will focus on family financial literacy, hosted by Newburyport Bank.
Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is a not-for-profit charitable health care organization located in Dover, serving Seacoast communities.
