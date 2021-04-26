NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and $2,500 to the Home for Little Wanderers.
The donation to the Boys & Girls Club comes as a sponsor of the organization’s 19th annual A Starry Night charitable auction to be held virtually May 22.
The annual fundraiser helps support the club’s mission of inspiring and enabling young people, especially those with the greatest need, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
“The Boys & Girls Club plays a major role in preparing our youth for tomorrow, and that role has become increasingly important during the pandemic” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, in a press release. “The annual fundraiser is so critically important for the organization in fulfilling its mission and we’re very proud to support it.”
The bank’s $2,500 donation to The Home for Little Wanderers was made in support of its annual fundraiser, Voices & Visions 2021.
The fundraiser, to be held virtually May 6, brings in more than $1 million each year while showcasing art and writing from children served by one of The Home’s 20 programs.
This year’s theme is “Better, Brighter, Futures for Kids,” focusing on helping children explore their hope for the future.
Hamm said in a release, “For over 200 years, The Home for Little Wanderers had been there providing crucial support for children and family development. The work they do for at-risk families and children is invaluable — not only for those in need but for the community as well. We’re proud to continue our support of the important mission of The Home.”
