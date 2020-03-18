NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Bank has donated $2,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley as a Platinum Sponsor of the club’s 19th Annual “A Starry Night” Charitable Auction, to be held at the club in Salisbury on May 2.
The annual fundraiser helps support the club’s mission of inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those with the greatest need, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
“Children are our future and the Boys and Girls Club plays a major role in preparing our youth for tomorrow,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank. “So, their annual fundraiser is extremely important – needless to say, we’re proud to be a major sponsor.”
