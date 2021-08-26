NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $2,500 to the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport as a “platinum sponsor” of its 12th annual Field of Honor.
The Field of Honor will be held Sept. 8-13 at the Bartlet Mall in Newburyport.
The annual event pays tribute to veterans, current military personnel, first responders and personal heroes.
It is a display of more than 300 U.S. flags flying atop 7½-foot poles.
“While there are many annual acknowledgements of our veterans and active-duty service men and women, few are as impressive and stirring as the annual Field of Honor,” bank President and CEO Lloyd L. Hamm Jr. said in a statement.
“We are always honored to participate in events that shine light on those that have given so much to protect our liberties and freedom,” he added. “It’s a great display and we’re privileged to support it.”
