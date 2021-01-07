NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently donated a total of $6,500 to a local charity and to support Newburyport hockey programs.
Most recently, the bank donated $1,500 to Opportunity Works 2020 Annual Appeal: Giving Opportunity.
With facilities in Newburyport and Haverhill, Opportunity Works is dedicated to empowering people with disabilities, helping them to experience the freedom to live, work and enjoy a valued role in society.
The organization serves more than 300 men and women, ranging in age from 22 to 85, who come from 24 Merrimack Valley/North Shore communities.
“Opportunity Works is extremely committed to its mission, even in the face of the challenges it faces due to the pandemic,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, in a press release. “We certainly respect the good they bring to our communities and we are proud to support their efforts.”
In addition, the bank recently donated $2,500 to the Newburyport Youth Hockey League and an equal amount to the Newburyport High School girls hockey program.
The release from the bank praised the youth hockey league, which boasts 140 players on nine teams with a 35-game schedule.
Hamm said the league allows young people to “enjoy the fun of ice hockey. However, as a local nonprofit, it needs the community’s help to operate successfully,” which prompted the donation.
The donation to the NHS girls hockey program, set to be in place for the 2020-21 school year, will see Newburyport in a co-op with Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown, all of which have been part of the Masconomet girls hockey co-op alongside Newburyport for most of the past decade.
By splitting off and forming their its team, Greater Newburyport will have its own high school girls hockey program for the first time.
“While the Masconomet program has been exceptional, the new girls hockey program will be even more local and competitive,” Hamm said. “Newburyport girl hockey players will now have the opportunity to proudly represent their own school. That’s great for them, their schools and the community.”
The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation, created in 2003, is intended to carry out the bank’s history of community involvement by providing grants to local nonprofits.
For information on the web: www.newburyportbank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.