NEWBURYPORT — To honor the life of one of its longest-serving employees, Institution for Savings has established the Patricia D. (“Pat”) Connelly Memorial Scholarship, CEO and President Michael Jones said this week.
The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating Newburyport High School senior who embodies Patricia Connelly's love for Newburyport and her spirit of kindness and giving back to her community.
“Pat was one of the bank’s most tenured employees but that wasn’t what made her so special,” Jones said in a press release. “She cared deeply about those who were less fortunate than herself, and always strived to find ways to ease their burdens, whether it was a kind gesture, giving of her time or making a personal donation. Pat was also immensely proud of her Clipper roots as a 1964 graduate of Newburyport High School, following the activities of the many sports teams, attending plays in the auditorium and more.
"As a member of the bank’s scholarship committee, Pat loved that the bank’s support helped make college attainable for many worthy students. I know she would be proud and pleased to know that future generations of passionate Clippers will be helped in her name,” he said.
More information about the scholarship criteria and an application can be found by visiting the bank’s website, institutionforsavings.com, and clicking on "Community" and then "Scholarships."
