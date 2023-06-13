AMESBURY — Matthew Taylor, the Amesbury man accused of robbing a local Citizens Bank branch Monday morning, was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail on unarmed robbery and other related charges following his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
But because the 65-year-old Woodwell Circle resident was on probation for a receiving stolen property charge at the time of his arrest, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held without bail at least until a July 19 probable cause hearing. He also faces intimidating to steal from a depository and using a disguise to obstruct justice charges.
Court records show that at around 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Taylor slipped a handwritten note to a Citizens Bank teller that read: "This is a robbery put the money on the counter."
The teller did not see any weapons but followed instructions giving Taylor $1,936 in cash before he hurried off. Employees quickly called police giving them a description of Taylor which was broadcast to officers who had already begun a search of the area. The bank branch is located inside the Stop & Shop supermarket at the CarriageTown Marketplace.
Within a few minutes, bank security emailed photos of Taylor taken during the robbery. Those photos were also circulated to area police, according to Amesbury police Officer Nathan Basque's report.
The photos were then shown to Stop & Shop's head of security who spotted Taylor in video footage inside and outside the store. Police also saw video footage taken from the nearby 99 Restaurant that shows Taylor riding a bicycle heading towards the rail trail in the rear of the parking lot.
A short time later, Amesbury police Officer David Clark located Taylor on the rail trail near the Riverwalk Apartments on Oakland Street. A witness who had called police seeing a suspicious man walking out of the woods and onto the rail trail was brought to the scene and positively identified Taylor as the same person, according court records.
Taylor, who police say changed his clothing after the robbery, told police he had driven his bicycle to the supermarket to pick up some arugula lettuce but learned they didn't have any. When he came out of the store he noticed his bicycle was missing and began walking home. Police called the supermarket where an employee confirmed they had arugula lettuce in stock.
A short time later, Taylor's wife showed up on scene holding what she claimed was her husband's empty water bottle. Taylor was eventually brought to the Amesbury Police Department for an interview. After telling police his side of the story, he was then charged with the robbery. The money was found inside the water bottle, according to Amesbury police.
