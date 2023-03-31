AMESBURY — BankProv has donated more than $300,000 over the last year to charities and non-profit organizations as part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the community.
BankProv’s charitable donations and community sponsorships has provided funding to organizations such as Our Neighbors’ Table, the Granite State Children's Alliance, Families in Transition, Anna Jaques Hospital and the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association, Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and Manchester, Cross Roads House, Nourishing the North Shore, and many more.
"We are delighted to be able to contribute to the incredible work that these charities are doing," said Joe Reilly, co-chief executive officer of BankProv. “Giving is woven into the fabric of who we are, and we strongly believe in the importance of supporting the local communities that we serve and making a real difference in people's lives."
The bank’s charitable giving decisions are made at the local level to provide a meaningful connection to each region. BankProv employees serve the community in many ways from helping businesses, volunteering and sharing their expertise toward good causes of all sizes.
“We would like to express our gratitude to BankProv for providing funds to assist with much needed infrastructure that will help create a centralized food hub for the region,” Lyndsey Haight, executive director for Our Neighbors’ Table, said.
The bank's donations will be used to fund a variety of initiatives, including educational programs for underprivileged children, healthcare services, and providing those in need access to food.
