Banks partner for loan to One Boston Way development

NEWBURYPORT – Rockland Trust and Newburyport Bank announced this week they partnered to loan $19.3 million to MINCO Development for the financing of its One Boston Way development.
One Boston Way is a true transit-oriented, 76-unit development next to the MBTA commuter rail station and the Clipper City Rail Trail multi-use community path, which connects to Newburyport’s downtown and beyond.
The loan will support MINCO Development through the completion of the project next spring, according to a spokeswoman. The project is currently 65% complete.
In a press release, Nancy Bailey, first vice president for commercial lending at Rockland Trust, said the bank believes in “Newburyport’s vision to provide flexible and easily-accessible transportation options, and this development fully supports those planning objectives. Creating housing opportunities such as those offered at One Boston Way helps to broaden the city’s appeal, and more importantly, strengthens the community.”
The apartments are in the city’s Smart Growth Overlay District near the rail station and Route 1. Because of its location in the district, One Boston Way offers residents the ability to live and work in the same building, with workspaces available on the ground floor.
In the press release, V. John Garozzo, Newburyport Bank’s vice president and commercial loan officer, said the partnership with MINCO helps promote “projects that enhance Newburyport in sustainable ways and highlight our city’s unique history.”
One Boston Way consists of 16 studio units, 19 one-bed units, 27 two-bed units, and eight three-bed units. In addition, there are six two-bedroom “live/work” units on the first floor, with direct exterior access to accommodate home businesses, according to the press release.
