NEWBURYPORT — Author Leslie Landrigan appears on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss her book “Bar Harbor Babylon,” which she co-authored with her husband, Dan.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Landrigan about high society escapades among Mount Desert Island’s wealthy summer inhabitants during the early and mid-20th century that turned the resort area into what she has described as a “Petri dish for scandal and intrigue.”
Landrigan will offer a sampling of “tales of excess, political shenanigans, marital intrigue, and outright criminal antics” that have fascinated tourists and local residents over the years.
The Landrigans founded the New England Historical Society and are also the authors of “New England’s Hidden Past: 360 Overlooked, Underappreciated and Misunderstood Landmarks.”
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube.
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
