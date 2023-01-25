NEWBURYPORT — Barbershop quartets from the Beverly Northshoremen Chorus will make Valentine’s Day very special for sweethearts throughout Essex County and the region, when they arrive unannounced at offices, homes, and other venues to present singing valentines to unsuspecting recipients from the ones who love them.
The Singing Valentines represent one of the major fundraisers for the non-profit Northshoremen, who put on shows at area assisted living facilities throughout the year and perform to benefit important organizations such as Special Olympics, Beverly Bootstraps, Northeast Animal Shelter and Care Dimensions. They also appear in concerts and a cappella nights at no charge to help local high schools fund their music programs.
In addition to singing two love songs, the quartets will also present the recipient with a long-stemmed red rose, a lovely card, and a photo of the event. Prices start at just $65 ($60 if you order by Feb. 7).
Quartets will sing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. so there is plenty of opportunity to send this special gift of song.
For further information about giving your sweetheart a singing valentine, please call 866-727-4988, or 617-605-6017. You may also order online at northshoremenchorus.com, or email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com.
