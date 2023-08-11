NEWBURYPORT — Brace yourselves, Barbie-mania is coming to town this weekend.
“Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been setting the box office afire in pink flames ever since opening nationwide on July 21. The film has already racked up more than $470 million at the U.S. box office and more than $1 billion globally.
While the Greta Gerwig-directed film has been packing ‘em in at multiplexes, it might not seem like the typical fare one might find at The Screening Room on State Street, which co-owner Ben Fundis calls an independent, art house cinema.
But Fundis said he and his wife, Becca, really haven’t been reluctant to screen the occasional blockbuster since they bought the cinema in 2020. The co-owners exhibited Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” last year and are making room for “Barbie” after a very successful three-week run of the popular Christopher Nolan-directed biopic “Oppenheimer.”
“We consider ourselves an art house movie theater but we are absolutely open to showing all kinds of good movies and any kinds of good movies,” he said. “If we think people in Newburyport would come and like it, we’re going to go for it.”
“Barbie” has plenty of independent film credibility, according to Fundis, who pointed out that Gerwig comes from the world of art house cinema after directing “Ladybird” in 2017 and “Little Women” in 2019.
“I think this is a real statement, and Greta has planted a wonderful flag for female directors going forward,” he said. “This is a $1 billion-grossing movie and it’s almost like there’s an untapped market out there. I hope the industry takes notice.”
Fundis added that he has received no complaints from customers about the more mainstream fare The Screening Room has been showing of late.
“We had a great, three-week run for ‘Oppenheimer,’ and people were thrilled to see it downtown,” he said. “It’s been exactly the same with ‘Barbie.’ People were coming in the door as soon as we put it into our email and seeing if they could buy advance tickets. These were definitely people who may not have been to the theater before. So, we’re just as excited to see it as everybody else.”
Millions of moviegoers have watched “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” back to back, making the extremely different films a unique double feature.
Fundis did not commit to wearing anything pink during the “Barbie” screenings but said he expects to see plenty of it over the weekend.
“I don’t have too much pink in my wardrobe, I think salmon is about as close as I get to it,” he said.
“Barbie” is rated PG-13 and will play The Screening Room for a week beginning with 4 and 7 p.m. showings on Friday. Fundis said he hopes to get at least a second week of showings in as well.
“There’s nothing wrong with fun and there’s a lot of stuff we’ve been waiting to get to,” he said. “There’s a Ben Kingsley movie called ‘Jules’ coming up soon that looks really fun and we want to show ‘Theater Camp.’”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
