AMESBURY — Folks looking to add a furry friend to the family will be able to fulfill their dream while also enjoying a cold brew when BareWolf Brewing’s Dog Bash comes to Heritage Park next week.
The event will be held Aug. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. with proceeds going to Sweet Paws Rescue, a foster-based nonprofit animal rescue organization that has rescued close to 18,000 dogs and cats since 2011.
“The original idea for Dog Bash was let’s have a really fun fundraiser for Sweet Paws with live music and dog vendors, but also have a beer garden and sort of bring BareWolf to Newburyport,” said BareWolf event organizer Eli Bailin. “It’s just a fun party with everybody.”
He said because the event was so successful in Newburyport last year, he wanted to bring it to BareWolf’s home of Amesbury this year.
“We’re going to have a live music band, Squires of Soul. It’s a low bass funk and soul group. We have a lot of dog vendors coming out,” Bailin said.
Sweet Paws marketing and events manager Josie Daigle said 10 dogs will be available, with people receiving approval for adoption online in advance.
She noted that even though they are unable to bring cats to these events, feline lovers will still be able to meet with the rescue’s cat team to ask questions. Kids will be able to read brief stories with photos for each dog.
“By doing these Dog Bashes, we are able to speak directly to an audience of animal lovers,” Daigle said. “We are able to reach more of the local population and entice them to become volunteers and fosters and things like that.”
She said the canine meet and greet is a “great opportunity” to give certain dogs a spotlight they might not receive otherwise.
“We have teenage dogs and adult dogs and elderly dogs that don’t typically catch the eye online and our adoption coordinators have a harder time adopting them out,” Daigle said. “But by people seeing them in public, seeing how dog and kid friendly they are, it really gets them great exposure.”
Bailin said they have received great feedback about the events.
“People love coming out and seeing the dogs, and they bring their own dogs also because it is dog friendly,” Bailin said.
He said attendance usually ranges from 500 to nearly 1,000.
“Over the past two years, you could comfortably say we’ve raised somewhere in the $4,000 to $5,000 range just from those two events,” Bailin said.
Bailin noted that those who buy the first 200 tickets will receive a dog goodie bag.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/amesbury-dog-bash-tickets-680888434637 and at the door for $6.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
