WEST NEWBURY — After months of work, Elaine and Mary Ann Fowler of West Newbury Food Mart invite the community to join them at a “meet the artist” reception on Friday to celebrate the completion of a colorful and creative mural installed on the exterior of their store in the town square.
The mural, the second phase of a three-year community arts project initiated by the nonprofit Pentucket Arts Foundation, was created by artist Alexander Golob.
Mary Ann Fowler said she and her mother were “thrilled” with the response to the artwork and the partnership forged through its creation. When approached about the project earlier this year, she viewed it as a chance to enhance the community in a way completely in line with her late father Don Fowler’s concept for the store.
Don Fowler was known for his generosity to the people and organizations of West Newbury; his commitment to enhancing the town square; and his desire to create an inclusive, welcoming atmosphere for his customers. Along with other recent improvements inside and outside the store, Fowler feels “my father’s long-term vision is coming to fruition.”
The reception Friday is a chance for people to come chat with the artist and members of the arts foundation who were instrumental in bringing this gift to the community, she said.
Collaborating with Fowler and the foundation was “the ideal relationship,” Golob said, citing the trust this partnership imbued and the support he received on a regular basis during his often 13-hour workdays.
Starting in August, the job took approximately three weeks stretched over multiple months.
Referencing the nostalgia of American folk art, the piece speaks to West Newbury’s agrarian history, according to Golob, who wanted to bring a level of joy into people’s lives – but also a degree of surprise.
“It’s important to shake people out of the everyday and take them somewhere else,” he said.
After a decade of creating public art, Golob has learned to begin his process by first considering how people will experience the work.
In this case, because most will see it while driving down Main Street, he started by filling his cement canvas with playful, oversized, barnyard animals – a rooster, a pig, some chicks and an irresistible bovine.
On closer inspection, however, the viewer discovers within the border of the piece Golob has painstakingly created some tiny representations of town history – an apple symbolizing Long Hill Orchard; a spruce tree for Cherry Hill Nurseries; and some shoes representing the one-time booming shoe industry to underscore the importance of the Historical Society. A guide to the symbols will be made available, Fowler said.
Golob, who was born in Boston, recently moved to Washington, D.C., but considers Massachusetts his creative headquarters. Only 28 years old, he has already created five large-scale works of public art along the Merrimack River – in Haverhill, Groveland and now West Newbury.
As a creative placemaking consultant, he developed the first public art plan in the Merrimack Valley in Methuen.
The impetus for the project was sparked by a donation to the local arts nonprofit from Essex County Community Foundation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Now in its 20th year, the all-volunteer Pentucket Arts Foundation used the windfall as seed money for a multitown art installation to provide shared arts experiences in outdoor settings.
Since many turned to the natural world for healing and inspiration during that time, the theme of natural restoration seemed an apt fit, according to organizers.
“Murals make our public spaces more livable, stimulate conversation and creativity, and forge important connections between arts and nonarts sectors,” Golob said.
In 2021, West Newbury graphic artist Jen Pepper depicted a pine tree-infused woodland landscape – complete with rabbit and deer – abutting the Merrimack River on the side of the Groveland Water and Sewer Building. The third and final phase of the foundation’s initiative launches next year on a yet-to-be-determined space in Merrimac.
“It’s really wonderful how the magnificent artwork from both the Groveland and West Newbury murals have moved and inspired a community,” said foundation co-Chairperson Sue Stasiuk of West Newbury, who oversees the initiative.
Rain or shine, the reception on Friday will take place outside West Newbury Food Mart, 275 Main St., from 4 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
