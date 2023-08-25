NEWBURYPORT — Roughly a week after the mayor’s office warned that the Bartlet Mall Frog Pond project could be in jeopardy if construction didn’t take place this fall, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Thursday the city has a plan in place should the start date be pushed back.
The $2.79 million project would see the 4-foot-deep Frog Pond encapsulated by an HDPE liner to prevent the circulation of subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, lead, chromium and phosphorus, which turns the water green.
Funding comes via a $2.5 million bond order backed by the Community Preservation Act, which matches state funding with proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge. An additional $220,000 has also been collected through Community Preservation Act contributions last year to completely fund the work.
The pivot comes as it appears more likely that a vote by the City Council to grant final approval would not take place until mid-September at the earliest.
The $2.5 million bond order was unanimously approved by the City Council in September 2022. But the council made release of the funding contingent upon its approval of the final design.
That approval was expected Monday but not possible since the proposal remains with a City Council subcommittee that has been evaluating it closely for weeks. The three-member Committee on Community Services voted 2-1 on Aug. 15 to keep the proposal in committee, with Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue voting in opposition.
Committee chairman and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he was waiting for the Planning Board to approve the project and for a review of the construction bids. The bids, originally due Thursday, must now be received by Tuesday.
“A plan at $3 million is different than a plan at $6 million. So we wanted to have time to review it,” he said. “The Planning Board decision should come this week and I’m told they should all make comments. So, that’s the starting point from where we stand as to how we take the next step.”
McCauley also awaits answers to a laundry list of questions he submitted Aug. 20 on behalf of the Committee on Community Services to Special Projects Manager Kim Turner. (A copy of the list can be read on The Daily News website, newburyportnews.com). The list includes topics such as life expectancy of the liner and annual estimated maintenance costs.
Levine said follow-up lists are commonly sent to the mayor’s office by subcommittees considering they are doing much of the legwork before a matter goes before the City Council for a vote.
“We typically get a lot of questions on big capital projects,” Levine wrote in an email. “This is on the higher end of number of questions received. The level of detail is probably higher as well on this.”
The Frog Pond was added to the City Council agenda for Monday night as a planning date, according to McCauley. But McCauley said he would rather see the topic come up again at the council’s meeting Sept. 11.
“The application isn’t necessarily complete. I expect it will be but there are still outstanding issues as we speak,” he said. “The administration is asking this committee to sign off on a $2.79 million project and we’re going to make sure that we have all of the answers that we can get and as many guarantees as we can get that the solution is going to work prior to us making our recommendation. That’s what our goal as a committee.”
Meanwhile, Levine said it made sense to push back the bid due date until Tuesday since the City Council will not be able to act on the matter Monday night. He added that the delay should not drive up the price tag just yet. A possible cost increase was the impetus behind Levine’s claim last week that a delay in the start could jeopardize the project.
“Our consultants have put together a plan that should be able to keep the anticipated costs level,” he said.
Donahue said she believes all of the relevant questions were answered during a 30-minute presentation on the project that the Committee on Community Services received last week, adding that she was disappointed the bid deadline was pushed back.
“I also feel confident that all of the requested information will be presented in a timely manner and I am expecting for it to come to a full vote at the Sept. 11 City Council meeting,” she said. “This will allow the project to be shovel ready by October. If this goes beyond Sept. 11, we’re looking at next spring.”
At-large Councilor Connie Preston, the third Committee on Community Services member, said in a text message that the project remains in committee because she has yet to see a final budget.
“I voted ‘yes’ previously with the understanding that we would see the final budget before final approval,” she said. “We did not have final bids at our last meeting.”
Preston added that she would love to see the Frog Pond cleaned up but still needs to weigh the impact on taxpayers “now and for future generations.”
“To be clear, I have not made up my mind on my vote on this,” she said. “I am keeping an open mind and will make a decision when I have all the information.”
