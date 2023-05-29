NEWBURYPORT — The Bartlet Mall restoration project is one of four high-profile construction projects ready to roll out over the rest of the year, Mayor Sean Reardon said.
The $2.79 million Bartlet Mall restoration project will see the installation of a specialized liner to prevent phosphorus and muck from circulating in its 4-foot-deep Frog Pond. Subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, chromium and lead would be removed from the pond and Bartlet Mall.
Kim Turner, the city’s manager of special projects, been working on the project with Andover-based Aqueous LLC and GEI Consultants of Woburn and said she filed a notice of intent earlier this month with the Conservation Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“We’ll have our third meeting with the Conservation Commission on June 6 and we expect a decision from them at that point,” she said. “We also expect to hear from the DEP.”
The city will also need to hear from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make sure the Frog Pond does not connect to any navigable waters and that no wildlife lands there.
If those findings come back negative, Turner said she hopes to break ground on the project in mid- to late fall.
“We hope to complete the project before winter,” she said. “Once we get going, it’s a quick turnaround of about two months.”
Reardon said he is happy the bulk of the work will not begin until fall since the Bartlet Mall is used often during the summer.
The Bartlett Mall is home to multiple Yankee Homecoming events, including Olde Fashioned Sunday and a two-day art festival.
Playgrounds
The Bartlet Mall restoration project will include the construction of an inclusive playground that replaces the current play area. The new playground would be one of a pair of the city’s first universally accessible play areas, with the second planned for Lower Atkinson Common.
RAE Contracting of Methuen will construction both playgrounds, according to Reardon. He said M.E. O’Brien & Sons of Medway will supply the playground equipment.
The state awarded the city a $303,000 grant for the playground at the Bartlet Mall, while $525,000 in Community Preservation Act funding will pay for the Lower Atkinson Common playground.
Reardon said both playground projects are expected to be under construction by the end of summer.
“We’ve been working on a lot of this for years, it really was just about the timing of all of it,” he said. “But the stars kind of aligned and we got the funding in place for the playgrounds and for the Bartlet Mall.”
SportsTek of Beverly is expected to get to work on a tennis court resurfacing project at Upper Atkinson Common and redo the multisport and basketball courts at Cashman Park in July.
Work on the Cashman Park project is expected to cost $76,000, while the Upper Atkinson Common resurfacing will run $54,000.
Reardon said the court resurfacing is very weather dependent and residents should expect access limitations throughout July.
“Both of those projects have been in the pipeline for a while and really need to get done,” he said. “The Cashman Park tennis courts are really well known and were almost unplayable this year until I gave the go-ahead to fill in some cracks so the high school tennis team could at least get through their season.”
Youth Services
Reardon said his administration has finalized the city’s contract with EGA Architects, which will continue its work on a full design for his plan to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services.
NYS has been without a home since fall 2021 when the heating system at the former Brown School was deemed unusable.
Reardon presented the City Council with three potential plans – along with a $5.7 million bond order in November – to relocate NYS to the former National Guard headquarters at 59 Low St, which the City Council voted to purchase for $220,000 last year.
The council voted last month to offer EGA Architects a $200,000 contract to come up with a full design.
Turner serves as the project manager for the Low Street project as well, and she and NYS Director Andrea Egmont recently held a kickoff meeting with the local contractor. They will continue to meet weekly as the project moves through the design’s development.
“We have continuity with EGA because they were the ones who were with us to come up with a schematic design last summer,” Turner said.
Reardon said finding a new home for NYS remains at the top of his “to do” list in 2023.
“I hope we manage all of these projects well and we have a lot of big things going on this year,” he said. “But my No. 1 priority is to get the City Council onboard once we get this design for NYS at 59 Low St.”
Bulkhead project
The city is also preparing for the second phase of the waterfront bulkhead rehabilitation project.
The $5.3 million project will repair or replace corroding anchor bolts and breaking steel mooring piles, as well as raise the bulkhead’s concrete cap to address sea level rise.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, secured $2.25 million in fiscal 2022 community project funding for the work last summer. The federal Emergency Management Agency also awarded the city a $2.25 million grant last month.
Reardon said the bulkhead project has been publicly advertised and bids from general contractors are expected by June 1. Work on the plan is expected to begin in September and be completed by June 2024.
“That work is going to start after Labor Day and go through the winter,” Reardon said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
