The Newburyport Clamdiggers, the Lynn Live Oakes and other teams took part in a vintage base ball tournament Sunday at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury. The tournament features base ball as it was played in 1864 with no gloves, underhand pitching and other rules no longer part of modern-day baseball. The games drew scores of people to the picturesque farm who brought along lawn chairs and sunglasses.
Base ball, the way Abraham Lincoln saw it
