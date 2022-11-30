NEWBURYPORT — The Battle Grounds Coffee Company has closed its doors on Pleasant Street, just a few months after celebrating its first anniversary.
Former Navy SEAL, Sal DeFranco opened the Battle Grounds Coffee Company location at 33 Pleasant St., along with his wife Dana, in July, 2021. The opening came roughly six years after opened their first location on Washington Street in Haverhill. They also opened a location in Lawrence.
DeFranco, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat State Sen. Barry Finegold last month, confirmed in a text message Wednesday that his company's Newburyport location has closed, as he and his wife were downsizing to allow themselves more family time.
DeFranco also said his Haverhill location will remain open, as well of the company's roasting facility in Methuen but added the Lawrence location closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Business is excellent, online sales are booming," he said.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry Marketing and Development Director Erin Duggan said in a text message that the chamber was disappointed to see The Battle Grounds Coffee Company go.
"They were a great addition to our community. We wish them the very best and will be sure to stop into their Haverhill location," she said.
The Battle Grounds Coffee Company's approximately 1,800-square-foot Pleasant Street space had previously been the home to Commune Cafe, which closed its doors in late 2020 after five years in business under that name. Former Commune Cafe owner and current City Councilor Bruce Vogel said in October 2020 that his coffee shop was unable to overcome COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and the location did not lend itself well to takeout business.
In 2021, city's Human Rights Commission is condemning the possible vandalism of an American flag at Battle Grounds Coffee. While it was never determined whether the shop was targeted, DeFranco said he was skeptical the flagpole was broken by accident since it appeared to have been worked loose from the bracket.
Duggan added the chamber was not concerned about filling the large retail space.
"We have a thriving downtown filled with entrepreneurial spirit. We are proud that our city continues to draw fabulous businesses that add color and diversity to the community," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.