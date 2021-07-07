Battle Grounds Coffee Co. coming to Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — A new player will be entering the downtown coffee game when Battle Grounds Coffee Co. opens a new location on Pleasant Street next week.
Battle Grounds was founded by former U.S. Navy SEAL Salvatore DeFranco and his wife, Dana, when they opened their coffee shop on Washington Street in Haverhill in 2015. The DeFrancos had set forth with the motto "Here to Serve" and eventually opened another shop in Lawrence.
Mike Eras, Battle Grounds' director of operations, said Tuesday the chain will expand July 16 at the former Commune Cafe location at 33 Pleasant St.
"We're super excited to go to Newburyport," Eras said. "We love it down there."
Eras promised to offer "the exact same things" in Newburyport as at the chain's Lawrence and Haverhill locations.
"We'll have coffee, tea and lemonades and high-end breakfast and lunch sandwiches," Eras said.
Eras said the Newburyport location will initially be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and he eventually hopes to be open until 8 p.m. "if possible."
"Hiring is the only thing that is really holding us up right now," Eras said. "But we will be pulling staff from the other restaurants, so we should be fine."
Eras added that people looking for a job at the new location can email him at mike@battlecoffee.com.
Commune Cafe closed its doors in October after owner Bruce Vogel was unable to find a buyer for the business. Vogel said at the time that the coffee shop was unable to overcome COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and the location did not lend itself well to takeout business.
