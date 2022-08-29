SALISBURY — The Blue Ocean Music Hall will be grooving on Sept. 9 when the Motown revue group Tymeless performs during the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association’s annual scholarship fundraiser.
The SBBA was founded 40 years ago, with the SBBA Scholarship Committee forming 10 years later. SBBA Scholarship Committee Chairman Donna Champagne is a founding member, and said she took pride in the work they have been able to accomplish.
“What I am really proud of is that we are all volunteers, and every single penny goes to the students,” Champagne said. “We are a very tight-knit group, and we work like a well-oiled machine.”
The fundraiser will open its doors at 7 p.m. that Friday. Tickets are $30.
Having seen various versions of this fundraiser throughout the years, Champagne said this has been their biggest hit.
“We have always needed a fundraiser, but it has only been these past six years that we have had this fundraiser by the ocean, and people have loved it,” she said.
The committee does not have strict rules for who qualifies for their scholarships, but there is one factor that all qualified students share.
“The biggest qualification is that the student must have a parent or grandparent who is a member of the association,” she said.
Donna’s husband, Ray, a former president of the association and current board member, said he has enjoyed seeing the event grow throughout the years. He said a key to that growth was finding an attraction that could bring in a more general audience.
“Years ago, we did something similar with golfing, but then everyone started to do that, and the golf crowd would be spread too thin,” he said. “Now with the music, we attract the misses and the mister.”
Ray Champagne said he believes students looking to further their education deserve all the help they can get.
“We know how expensive college can be, so to be able to offer whatever help we can to these kids looking to further their education, we feel good about that,” he said.
In the past, the event would be held in the summer, but due to COVID-19, the committee had to adapt.
“In 2020, we couldn’t run anything obviously, and the next year we couldn’t do our normal time in June because it was too soon, so we did it in September,” Donna Champagne said. “September turned out to be a really good time, so we decided to have this year’s fundraiser in September as well.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
