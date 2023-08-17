SALISBURY — Blue Ocean Music Hall will be jamming Sept. 8 when the Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue performs during the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association’s eighth annual scholarship fundraiser.
The SBBA was founded 40 years ago with its scholarship committee created 10 years later. Since then, the group has awarded more than 200 scholarships to children and grandchildren of its members.
“We’ve been giving scholarships out for a long of a time,” President Bill Grelich said. “And now, we recently increased the scholarship amount and we find that it helps to have a fundraiser to support that program because we give anywhere from 10 to 20 scholarships out per year.”
He said the amount awarded was recently increased from $500 to $700.
“That is a pretty nice award for an outgoing senior at Triton or Whittier. We have a stipulation that the scholarships are for children or grandchildren of adults who belong to SBBA,” Grelich said, referring to Triton Regional High School and Whittier Tech High School.
Scholarship committee member Wilma McDonald spoke about the importance of the organization helping its members and their families.
“Look at the price of education these days,” the former Salisbury selectman said. “Every little bit helps.”
McDonald spoke about how the fundraiser has changed over time.
“We started out years ago doing comedy nights. We did that for maybe four or five years,” she said.
In the past few years, they offered musical entertainment instead, McDonald said.
“We thought maybe like oldies-type music, so that’s what we decided on. People have a ball,” she said.
Greilich praised the talent coming to perform for the fundraiser.
“It is an excellent group. The Corvettes are very well known,” he said. “They do the doo-wop type of music and it was popular in the ‘50s and ‘60s. There is going to be a lot of dancing,” Grelich said.
McDonald said the fundraiser typically sees great attendance each year.
“We might get like 300 people. The Blue Ocean Concert Hall, we pretty much fill that up. People have a blast, everybody’s up dancing and socializing,” McDonald said.
Grelich thanked scholarship committee Chairperson Donna Champagne for guiding the program for all of its 30 years.
“She is a prime driver and she has a committee of folks that help her with the program every year, so we are very grateful for Donna and her committee,” Grelich said.
Tickets are available for $30 at www.sbba.us. Tickets will also be on sale at the door.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
