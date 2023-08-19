SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association’s scholarship committee presents its eighth annual fundraiser Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall.
The Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue is dedicated to preserving and performing the music of the 1950s doo-wop era.
In the tradition of legendary doo-wop revivalists Sha Na Na, every Corvettes show is more than a concert – it’s a ride through the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, according to the association.
The scholarship committee has awarded more than 200 scholarships to children and grandchildren of its members over the past 30 years. All profits from this event benefit the scholarship fund.
Tickets for $30 are available at www.sbba.us. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
