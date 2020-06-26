Beach businesses want to keep cars off Broadway Mall

SALISBURY — The town designated the Broadway Mall as a pedestrian-only area in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last month and some local merchants would like to keep it that way.
"We love this idea," Kevin Kenney said. "The Beach Center should be shut down. You see people walking in the streets and it is just great to see all of the families walking around. They are not worrying about cars rolling through the center. I don't think people would have known us as much if we weren't in the street.”
Kenney is the co-owner of Salisbury Sports Pub along with his wife, Sue. They opened their seafood restaurant on Broadway Mall in late 2018.
Kenney said getting through the winters has been a challenge for Salisbury Sports Pub but business last summer was “pretty good.”
But the Kenneys had to close their restaurant when Gov. Charlie Baker issued his stay-at-home order in March and weren't able to open again until June 10.
"Our season typically starts right about then on March 17," Kenney said. "But we are doing really good since we opened back up again. I think a lot of people are tired of being stuck in the house. They are tired of cooking."
Kenney said having a pedestrian mall just outside his restaurant has brought in more business.
“I had thought about doing this pre-COVID-19 and I wish I had the opportunity of expanding my patio," Kenney said. “Now that COVID-19 hit, it gave us the opportunity to open up into the sidewalk and into the street. Since they already blocked off the Beach Center, it really gives us some great opportunities to take advantage of it. The town has worked really well with us and has done everything they can so that this could happen."
Heather Silvia, the owner of GroundSwell Surf Café and Swell Willey's Handmade Candy & Ice Cream, said she is also a fan of the new Broadway Mall.
"I think it's great," Silvia said. "There has been a lot of effort put forth to make this more of a family-friendly beach. Giving more space for pedestrians there leads to a safer environment. It's really just pleasant and it gives people more room to walk around.”'
Town Manager Neil Harrington said he has heard positive reviews from residents and town employees.
“They like the safety of the situation the way it is now without vehicular traffic," Harrington said. "They feel more comfortable being there with their families under the current conditions with traffic not being allowed to circle through the Mall."
Kenney estimated that 80% of his customers have been just as satisfied with the new arrangement.
"They have been telling me that is great and are asking if I can do it next year," he said.
Kenney also said he understands some fellow Broadway Mall business owners are not as thrilled with the pedestrian arrangement.
Kenney said he and his wife recently took part in a conference call along with Silvia and Town Planner Lisa Pearson and suggested turning Driftway into a space for 10-minute to-go parking.
"Driftway would really accommodate the pizza places and also some of the places that are planning on doing carryout through their back doors on the other end," Silvia said. "So I think it would be great."
Harrington said he will keep an eye on Broadway Mall over the summer.
“We’re going to see how it goes this summer and we are going to monitor the response of the public and I am sure we will be talking to the businesses as well," Harrington said. "The Project for Public Spaces was our consultant at the beach and they are going to be there with us this summer to gauge the wide variety of responses about closing the Beach Center to traffic."
