NEWBURY — Friends of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge volunteers armed with garbage bags will once again storm the beaches as part of their seasonal cleanup.
The cleanup takes place Saturday and volunteers will be staging in Parking Lot 1.
In March, more than 110 volunteers and Newburyport High School students spent hours collecting trash and placing it in a large dumpster in what cleanup organizer Dan Graovac called the group’s “largest cleanup ever.” Students also shoveled sand off two boardwalks.
“People are recognizing what an asset Plum Island and the refuge are,” Graovac said, adding that people are becoming more environmentally aware, which prompts “huge community engagement.”
Among those who spent roughly four hours removing up to 3 feet of sand from the boardwalks was North Chelmsford resident Scott Millin, who grew up in Rowley and said he always considered Plum Island a “sacred space.”
“It kinda got me hooked, I didn’t know what to expect,” Millin said of the March cleanup.
Despite the lengthy commute to Plum Island, Millin called it a second home of sorts. Even his wife recognized that, often saying to him, “Have a good day at the office,” before he set out.
“It was sort of an idyllic place to grow up,” Millin added.
The cleanup takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We provide trash bags and some trash grabbers (and a dumpster) for people to volunteer to clean up the beach as well as the roads/marsh in the refuge,” Graovac said. “Friends board members will be there to help direct the volunteers.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
