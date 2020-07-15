SALISBURY — The realities of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the town to limit the number of parking spaces at the beach, but selectmen found out Monday night that some beachgoers might be breaking the rules.
Last month, Town Manager Neil Harrington created a 10-point summer action plan to limit person-to-person contact at the beach to keep people safe during the town's busy season.
Harrington's plan was endorsed by selectmen in mid-June and he gave them an update on its implementation during their meeting Monday night.
Harrington said most of his plan, including the installation of barrels at all access points to the beach and the hiring of health monitors, has been successfully implemented.
"By and large, I think people recognize that we made a good-faith effort to try to make the beach not only welcoming but safer," Harrington said.
But the reduction of parking in the municipal Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot was a point of contention among selectmen Monday night.
Harrington pointed out that the back section of the lot has been cordoned off for overnight, resident-only parking and should not have been occupied by summer day trippers.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott said the parking lot was overflowing and indicated there was no reduction in the parking spaces Sunday.
"If we are telling people that we're going to reduce, then we need to reduce," she said. "It sounds like we didn't do that" on Sunday.
Harrington told her the barricades "must have been moved," and added that the back section of the parking lot is not easily visible from the street.
"If the back of the beach parking lot is minus 100-something cars, then if the (baseball) field has cars, we are still reducing it," Harrington said.
Ray-Parrott disagreed with Harrington's take on the matter.
"I thought the idea was to reduce the amount of people that we have down on Salisbury Beach because of COVID-19," Ray-Parrott said. "If we are reducing it and then we are allowing 100 cars to go to Salisbury Beach, that, in my opinion, is not reducing."
Harrington reminded selectmen that the back section of the Hunt Memorial parking lot is for resident parking only and any nonresidents found parking there should have received a ticket.
"On a day when the entire parking lot used to be filled, and the overflow area was filled, you are in fact reducing it by taking 100 and something cars out of the equation," he said.
Selectman Freeman Condon pointed out that the town has still reduced parking by 100 spaces and adding more parking would have been no small feat for beachgoers to pull off Sunday.
"It would have taken real effort to remove the barriers because the barriers were significant," Condon said. "But I'm not saying that that didn't happen."
"Evidently, people got in there," Selectman Chuck Takesian added.
Takesian voiced his support for business on Salisbury Beach but also said he understands the need to limit visitors.
"Not only were the parking lots full but there was not a space to be had," he said.
