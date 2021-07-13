PLUM ISLAND — Staff members surprised Plum Island Beachcoma owners Cathy and Gregg Pugh with a party Saturday in honor of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary this month.
The couple thought they were preparing food for a birthday celebration for a bartender’s family members. As it turns out, though, they were catering food for their own party, which the restaurant’s roughly 25 staff members have been planning for weeks.
“Everyone knew except for us,” Gregg Pugh said. “How do you pull that off?”
Pugh, a former owner of Mad Martha’s, purchased the former Atty May’s Beachcomba Restaurant with his wife in 2011. Like other business owners, Pugh faced a lot of uncertainty and changes to his business over the past 15 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the restaurant has not completely returned to its regular business hours, it is easing back into normalcy with live music and other events back on the schedule.
The celebration on Saturday featured plenty of food, as well as a DJ. Many family members, friends, regular customers and neighbors came out for the event.
Even comedian Conan O’Brien reportedly made an appearance since he was in the area at the time.
Reflecting on 10 years, Pugh said, “You would think it gets easier, but nothing gets easier.”
Despite challenges along the way, the restaurant owner has “no regrets.”
“I’m very proud and very honored to be able to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said.
He credited his staff for keeping spirits high at the restaurant, saying “without them, there is no us. They truly make it a delightful place.”
Pugh is also grateful to his regular customers, who he says have his back, no matter what.
For updated hours and other information, visit http://pibeachcoma.com or www.facebook.com/pibeachcoma.
