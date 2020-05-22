NEWBURYPORT -- The city's public parking lot at Plum Island will open to the public on Monday along with the island's beaches.
The parking lot at the northern end -- along with all parking on Plum Island -- was closed last month in an effort to prevent visitors from using the island's beaches and potentially spreading COVID-19.
Additionally, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order on Friday to open all Massachusetts state beaches to the public at 6 a.m. on Monday "for passive recreational activities and enjoyment and for beach fishing."
Under Baker's order, Sandy Point on Plum Island and Salisbury State Reservation beaches will be open on Monday as well.
Baker's order says the state Department of Conservation and Recreation may now begin reopening public parking at state beaches, and may manage or restrict public parking at state beaches to limit beach capacity to accommodate social distancing.
Mayor Donna Holaday said she believed the town of Newbury would not be opening its beaches or parking to the public, and that they would remain accessible by residents only. Newbury officials could not be reached on Friday for confirmation.
On Monday, there will still be no parking allowed on any public streets on Plum Island, which will be strictly enforced with ticketing and towing, according to the city website.
The website also says visitors are required to maintain social distancing of at least six feet or more at all times and that visitors should maintain at least 12 feet of distance between toweling or beach blanket areas.
Organized ball game activities are not allowed including, but not limited to, volleyball, Kan Jam, spike ball, football, soccer, Kadima, and bocce.
Beach visitors also must abide by social distancing standards for use of the island's public bathroom.
