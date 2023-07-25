NEWBURYPORT — All area beaches are open to swimming once again after elevated bacteria levels forced closures on Plum Island and at Salisbury Beach last week. Despite the good news, officials say they can’t promise they’ll remain that way all summer.
Newburyport closed Plum Island Point Beach to swimming July 14, as well as the beach at the 55th Street access point July 17, after the results of routine water quality testing showed individual results and the average bacteria levels for the last five tests exceeded the state’s allowable limit.
The city monitors local waters for the state, looking for the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria.
Follow-up tests were performed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the city reopened the beach for swimming at the 55th Street access point on Friday.
Further testing also showed Plum Island Point Beach was safe and it was reopened for swimming at 9 a.m. Sunday.
But Health Director Laura Vlasuk said there is no way to know if the beaches will need to be closed to swimmers again this summer, but added that she will continue to monitor the waters each week throughout the season.
“We continue to test weekly, monitoring the data very closely,” she said. “Should additional testing be required, we will be more than prepared to do that and will continue to monitor out of an abundance of caution.”
The state prohibited swimming at Salisbury Beach off the Broadway Mall on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation confirmed the state reopened Salisbury Beach to swimmers on Friday and the beach will next be tested Tuesday with results expected Wednesday.
Newbury prohibited swimming at its public beach on Plum Island on July 18 but officials reopened the beach to swimmers Thursday.
The state Department of Public Health Water Testing Program monitors more than 1,100 public and semipublic beaches in Massachusetts to prevent pathogens spreading by contamination and to ensure the safety of swimmers and other beachgoers.
Newburyport tests weekly at four points on Plum Island, including Plum Island Point, 55th Street and End of Island 1 and End of Island 2.
Specific bacteria that resembles harmful pathogens known as indicator organisms are used to predict the presence of these pathogens. Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, wildlife and pet waste, sewer overflows and agricultural runoff.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
