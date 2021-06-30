NEWBURYPORT — Cool games made for a better day for local children as the summer heat wave dragged on Tuesday.
Temperatures have been hovering at or over 90 degrees since Sunday and are expected to continue until at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The city began its summer recreation program in the midst of 90-degree-plus weather on Monday and Tuesday wasn't much better. Youth and Recreational Services Director Andrea Egmont said Monday may have been hot but it was a welcome return to a full program.
"We are back to pre-COVID numbers right now, so we are really excited," Egmont said of young people who signed up.
The summer program is serving 411 children ages 4 to 15 in 10 activities, including art, Lego robotics, video game design, and boys and girls basketball, which are primarily held indoors. But the skateboard lessons, baseball camp and Clipper Playground Program at Perkins Playground are offered mostly outside.
Egmont said her department needed to make a decision Monday that would affect the rest of the summer.
"We were asking the question, 'Do we start outside and see what it is like, knowing that we can move inside if we need to?' But, if we moved inside on the first day, we would be inside on every hot day for the rest of the summer," Egmont said. "That is not a precedent that we wanted to set."
Clipper Playground Program site coordinators Maddie Desimio-Maloney and Alex Van Vliet were overseeing about 50 first- through sixth-graders at Perkins Playground on Tuesday when a modified duck, duck, goose game — drip, drip, drop, which involves a bucket of water — was a big favorite.
"Everyone is really, definitely glad to be back after a summer of no camp last year," Desimio-Maloney said. "I'm really excited to be back."
Van Vliet admitted he was apprehensive about starting the summer program in the midst of a heat wave.
"But we really have been staying in the shade and playing a lot of water games that the kids are super into," Van Vliet said. "That has been really fun."
Georgia Macmillan was hit with a bucket of water by fellow 10-year-old Ruby Wallace while playing drip, drip, drop.
"It felt really good," Georgia said.
Ruby quickly explained her strategy.
"I don't think she got dropped on yet," she said.
Egmont said Tuesday was a bit more difficult to get through for her roughly 25 counselors and coaches than Monday but she was just happy to have all of her programs back in full force this summer.
"I am ecstatic and I can honestly say that all of our full-time staff feel like we are getting back to doing what we love, being able to work with as many families and kids as possible," Egmont said.
Jim Keenan, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley in Salisbury, said the club started its summer camp program in the midst of beautiful weather last week.
But all good things, as they say, come to an end, and Keenan and company had to adjust their schedules this week — limiting the club's outdoor time to early mornings only.
"We're beating the heat by staying out of it," he said. "We're not doing cooking this week because the kitchen is way too hot. So, we are just kind of staying in our air-conditioned rooms right now and doing low-activity games."
Between 120 and 130 children in first through 10th grades are attending the Boys & Girls Club's summer camp program, which is a very good thing, according to Keenan.
"That's double the amount of kids that we could have from last summer," Keenan said. "I would say we're heading in a positive direction."
Although the extreme heat is not expected to break until Thursday, the club will bring Water Slide Wednesday to the rescue today.
"We have a large, commercial-sized waterslide and we also have a gigantic Slip 'N Slide which the kids like to use," Keenan said.
