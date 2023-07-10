NEWBURYPORT — Fran Hart will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to talk about the Beatles’ legacy.
Hart has performed as a solo act, in a duo, in a trio and in three different Beatles tribute bands, including his current band, 4EverFab. He also performs a solo presentation, “A Cultural and Historical Reflection of the 1960s through the Music of The Beatles.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Hart about the Beatles’ enduring impact on rock 'n' roll music, on the recording industry, on creating “youth culture,” and as creators of enduring “anthems” of peace.
Hart will also talk about the Beatles’ ongoing intergenerational appeal, as witnessed by the diverse audiences that attend his band’s concerts, and by the songs most frequently requested by attendees of all ages. As Hart says, “The Beatles, like Bach, will last forever.”
For more information about Hart’s band, visit www.4EverFab.net.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.