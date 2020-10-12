Beaulieu promises to bring 'fresh new energy'

Name: Ben Beaulieu, 18, of 15 Burnside Lane
Occupation: Student studying communications and media at Merrimack College
Previous municipal experience: Student representative on the Pentucket Regional School Committee
Why are you running? “I am running for selectman because I love the town of Merrimac. I’ve lived here all of my life, and I’ve worked hard to improve it on a number of committees and groups. Now, it’s time for me to rise to the next level of leadership, and will bring fresh new energy and ideas to the board. With my extensive experience and leadership values, I believe that I am the optimal candidate that the town needs. More can be found on my website at BeaulieuForMerrimac.com.”
