NEWBURYPORT — Are you a library lover? Did you know that the Friends of the Library is a separate, all-volunteer run nonprofit that provides funding for selected library materials, programs and activities, over and above annual funding from the City of Newburyport? These funds support a variety of programs offered at the library including the Library Archival Center, public events sponsored by the library and access to the popular museum passes. By becoming a member, you are supporting these efforts and contributing to the community. Membership also allows for admission to the first day of the semi-annual Great Old Book Sales.
Consider joining the Friends! Memberships and donations are its only funding sources.
To learn more visit www.newburyportfol.org. Stop by the library and pick up one of its brochures. The membership year is June to June and renews annually. This year, the membership drive runs May 18 to July 2.
