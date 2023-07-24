NEWBURYPORT — Beer and Bites returns to The Tannery during the annual Rotary Club of Newburyport bed race down Federal Street.
The club's annual Yankee Homecoming event is Aug. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rosita’s Cocina and Kona Ice will provide new food options. Riverwalk Brewing will offer pizza. The rock band Unnamed Colors will perform with Sierra Partlan, vocals and piano; Andrew Aghababian, guitar; Jay Partlan, drums; and Michael Martel, bass.
All proceeds are returned to the community through nonprofits and college scholarships.
For more information about the Rotary Club, contact co-President Kimberly Bohlen at kmbohlen123@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.