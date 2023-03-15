NEWBURYPORT — Before tuna fishing became “wicked,” local fishermen had been capturing and hauling giant bluefin tuna off the coast for years.
The dangerous task has gone on to gain notoriety with the popular ABC show “Wicked Tuna,” but the history of catching giant bluefins has deep roots in Newburyport going back generations.
Newburyport residents Lee and Bob Yeomans are both experienced at fishing for tuna and hand-lining.
“My husband, Bob, and I have a goal to preserve the history of this very dangerous, challenging way of capturing giant bluefin tuna,” Lee Yeomans said. She is leading a project to capture the stories of fishermen.
Eighty-eight-year-old Newbury resident Carl Beal Jr. wrote of his experience fishing for giant bluefins with his father off Newburyport in summer 1948 in “Tuna Fishing Peril,” one of many stories about the history of local tuna fishing.
Lee Yeomans shared the story with The Daily News with Beal’s permission.
Beal, his father and a friend of his father, Orin Janvrin, boarded their fishing boat and took turns pulling the lines that tuna, which once hooked, would drag for hundreds of feet. On top of pulling on the fish, they did other tasks such as cut up bait.
Throughout the day, Beal said the three took turns pulling the line to tire the tuna, noting that Janvrin’s main task was to coil the line back into the basket as it was retrieved from a run the tuna would take.
He said coiling the line was extremely important because if any of it was left in the water, it could become tangled with the line that had the fish. If any loose line was left on the boat’s deck, it made walking or standing near the line very dangerous.
Using two lines as a security measure when attempting to harpoon the fish, Beal said it is “no doubt” an exciting moment as the tuna would seem to get bigger and more majestic with each circle as it was pulled closer to the surface.
“It is a truly magnificent and breathtaking view, as the huge silver body with a dark blue to black back, streaked with blue and yellow on the sides and small yellow finlets near a large black tail is very impressive,” he said.
Beal was then standing on the gunwale just 2½ feet from the deck with the harpoon ready and waiting. But, he noted, a tuna will instinctively bolt away at a great speed after it is harpooned, no matter how fatigued it may be from fighting with the lines.
As the tuna began to speed off toward the stern after being harpooned, he heard his father scream. His foot had become tangled in loose lines on the deck floor.
Janvrin had become mesmerized by the fish and was too distracted to keep coiling the line. Beal’s father was being pulled rapidly toward the stern.
Beal jumped on top of his father, pulling on the lines to stop the fish as the rope burned his palms and his father’s ankle. But the line finally parted and his father’s ankle was free and he longer had to pull the ropes.
The tuna escaped, and Beal said Janvrin was quite shaken by the experience and never failed to coil the lines again. His father always checked the deck for loose lines with a tuna on them.
Since that day, Beal said he has never gotten on a boat without a knife in a sheath on his belt. Reflecting back on the day, he said, “I can now say it was the best day of my life.”
Yeomans said they have begun preserving stories such as Beal’s. There was a meeting at the Custom House Maritime Museum, and the University of New Hampshire has agreed to take the project even further by providing professional videography.
Jon Johansen, publisher of Maine Coastal News and a director and researcher at the International Maritime Library, is interviewing fishermen and their families.
The first official meeting for fishermen and their families to come tell their stories was set up by Ron Barrett at PITA Hall on Plum Island.
Yeomans said fishermen were excited about the project.
“Many of the fishermen – the oldest was 92 – who participated in this way of fishing back in the day were very eager to share their stories and everyone enjoyed listening to them,” Yeomans said. “We had a slideshow going during the meeting and a lot of photo albums to peruse. A little show-and-tell was fun as fishermen hauled out their old hooks, lines and barrels – things that will never be used again.”
Anyone wishing to share their story, or a family member’s story, is encouraged to reach out to Yeomans so she can put them in contact with the project’s team. She can be reached by phone at 978-462-8859 or email at leeyeomans@comcast.net.
