AMESBURY — Although work has been underway for a month, the town celebrated the groundbreaking for the Lafayette Road sewer project with a traditional shovels-in-the-ground ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said the $18.5 million project is expected to take two years to complete and will encompass hundreds of properties along Lafayette Road, beginning at School House Lane, as well as on Main Street between Rabbit Road, Toll Road, Jak-Len Drive and Bayberry Lane.
“After many years of planning and more than a few stops and starts, new sewer service is finally coming to Lafayette Road and to several hundred properties in this part of town for the first time,” Harrington said.
Managing growth on the Lafayette Road corridor is a project that the town looks forward to tackling.
“This is growth that will bring new businesses and homes to Salisbury,” he said. “This is growth that will provide the town with new sources of tax revenue. Growth that will enhance the town’s attractiveness as a place to open a business and to raise a family.”
Harrington also said the town has not forgotten those who are concerned about the project’s price tag.
“We will work diligently to continue to find ways to reduce the cost of this project so that you can access this new service,” Harrington said. “And we will strive to get the project completed within a timely fashion.”
Harrington was joined for the roadside ceremony Wednesday by the Board of Selectmen, Planning Director Lisa Pearson and Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo.
Representatives from the Reading engineering firm Weston & Sampson and Dracut contractor Albanese Brothers Inc. were also on hand for the ceremony.
Selectmen chairwoman Donna Abdulla said the sewer project is a “catalyst for commercial development and economic growth along the Lafayette Road corridor.”
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was also on hand.
“This project is important for many reasons,” Kelcourse said. “It brings a modern system to this area. But, also we need to increase our economic development. We lose too much business to the north of us.”
The ceremony was first proposed by Selectman Freeman Condon, who said in a Sept. 28 selectmen’s meeting that he has been impressed with the project’s progress so far but felt that a proper groundbreaking was called for.
Construction began last month and work has been underway on Main Street, Toll Road and Rabbit Road throughout October.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
