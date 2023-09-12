NEWBURYPORT — Zydeco legend and Creole music pioneer Nathan Williams visits Newburyport on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. when 2023 Grammy nominee Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas takes to the Belleville Stage Room floor.
This show is a dance and concert with concessions available during the show. The North Shore’s Bent Water Brewing will sell a selection of craft beers and Belleville Congregational Church volunteers will serve snacks, homemade sweets and desserts, water and coffee. Donations gratefully accepted. Cash only.
“Nathan Williams and his band are simply sensational,” said Frank Malfitano, founder of the Syracuse Jazz Festival. “Beyond being great musical ambassadors for Louisiana and zydeco traditions, they are artists and entertainers of the first magnitude and true gentlemen. Their energy is nonstop, and their talent is unparalleled. Their on-stage charm is as captivating as it gets and, in a word, they were brilliant.”
Next on the schedule is Melody Angel on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. on the Belleville Meetinghouse Stage. From Chicago, Angel has been described as “The Future of the Blues” and “Big Mama Thornton-meets-Jimi Hendrix.”
Angel has been called a gifted guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and producer. The Chicago Reader newspaper called her “The Future of the Blues.” The Southside Chicago artist is indeed navigating a forward-looking musical path while integrating the legacy of classic blues.
Her music encompasses many 20th century American genres, including rhythm & blues, rock, folk, and funk, all layered on a strong bed of Chicago blues.
Belleville Roots Music Series concerts are held at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. For tickets, schedule updates, to join the mailing list and to follow on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter, go to www.bellevilleroots.org.
