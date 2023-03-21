NEWBURYPORT - The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with "Norma," Bellini’s drama about duty, loyalty, and betrayal.
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva sings the tour-de-force title role of a woman in power who struggles to control rebellious passions among her people and in her own heart. Tenor Michael Spyres is Pollione, the Roman official who betrays Norma; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova is Norma’s protégée Adalgisa, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the warrior Oroveso. Maurizio Benini conducts an opera of breathtaking beauty and devastating power.
Bellini’s "Norma" will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at noon on Saturday, March 25, on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org
