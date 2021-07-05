NEWBURY — A well-loved and woolly icon at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm – Betty, a 15-year-old, three-legged sheep – had to be euthanized last week after more than a decade of entertaining visitors to the historic farm.
"A 15-year-old sheep is about 97 in human years," said Bethany Groff Dorau, former North Shore regional manager of Historic New England, which owns the farm. "There was no real choice, it was a blessing."
Madison Vlass has been working at the farm for 2½ years but she began her new job as the Historic New England Newbury site manager at the Little's Lane farm June 28, the day Betty had to be euthanized.
"It was my first day on the job," Vlass said.
Betty was a Shetland sheep who lost a leg in 2008 and arrived at the farm soon after. Vlass said Betty immediately fit right in with all of the goats, horses, pigs and other animals.
"Everyone expected her to live maybe a year or two after the amputation but we ended up having her for another 12 or so," Vlass said.
"Betty was so animated and bright, and had so much vigor that I don't even know how to describe it," Groff Dorau said. "She just had such an incredible love of life, it was just extraordinary."
Betty was "beloved" by people and fellow farm animals, Vlass said.
"We called her 'Auntie Betty' because she really was an interspecies aunt," Vlass said. "She lived in the nursery pen with our little lamb Hugo at first who was born a few years ago, and then with Sky, who is one of our goats who arrived here when she was only a few days old."
Betty was also matronly toward Comet the goat, who was born at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
"Part of her Aunt Betty persona was that she just couldn't move out of the way but she would usually let all the little ones use her as a jungle gym," Vlass said. "She put up with it all very well."
Blueberries were a favorite food of Betty, as were carrots. She also loved visiting with children.
"The minute you came into the paddock, she would start calling to you from wherever she was," Vlass said. "She knew everything that was happening. She was bright-eyed, very curious, liked snuggles but really was all about the food.
She was always curious when we had kids around. She lives kind of protected in a shed in her later years but we put her on a sled and would pull her out into the green grass and she would sit there all day in the sun, cuddling with kids who came to visit. She was so sweet."
The elderly sheep had been sedentary for the past three years and eventually developed a tumor on her neck and an abscess in her jaw. Those health problems forced Vlass to make the hard decision on her first day of work in her new role last week.
"It was a bad tooth that could have been extracted but she would have had to have undergone some pretty significant surgery," Vlass said. "Then, the infection probably would have come back. She was also a cold weather sheep and we can't do surgery in this heat for her because she couldn't protect herself against flies."
Betty died that Monday night surrounded by her animal friends and family as well as Vlass, Groff Dorau and photographer Sara Willman-LaPlante.
"All the animals came and visited," Vlass said. "We have four little sheep who didn't want to leave the pen, and our horse, Captain, had to check in quite a few times. They all knew."
It was a tough decision for Vlass, but Groff Dorau said that she knew her former employee was up to the task.
"I have been here for other animal deaths so I was well-prepared but having to make the call myself was a part of the job and I am glad to have had to do it," Vlass said. "It's a moment that I cherish that we can give these animals wonderful lives but also peaceful ends."
