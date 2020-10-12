Bender says he will 'stand' for Merrimac

Name: Bob Bender, 68, of 55 School St.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Harvard College; law degree from University of Wisconsin
Occupation: Assistant district attorney, retired February 2020; ADA of the Year, November 2019
Previous municipal experience: Chair of Merrimac Zoning Board; Chair of Merrimac Finance Committee; Moderator of Merrimac Town Meeting, 1993 to 2019; Appoint Finance Committees.
Why are you running? “(My wife) Sandy and I came to Merrimac in 1987 and found our first and only home. We discovered what makes Merrimac special, and loved its openness and neighborly concern, its welcoming of all backgrounds and means. People continue to choose Merrimac. After decades of public service as an assistant district attorney, I now can devote my time and energy more fully to this town. I encourage open debate and discussion by voters at Town Meeting. I led by pressing town officials to lay out the positions taken at Town Hall. I will continue to listen so Town Hall reflects you. I welcome both popular and independent views. Merrimac cannot be allowed to drift. The loss of any selectman forces us to find someone fully prepared to share the leadership selectmen must provide. I understand Merrimac’s need for fiscal responsibility, for planned growth, and for good government. Merrimac, I stand for you.”
