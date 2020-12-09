NEWBURYPORT – Local real estate company Bentley's Real Estate is expanding as soon as January with the recent purchase of the former home of The Dragon's Nest in Market Square.
Co-owner Robert Bentley said he paid $645,000 for Units 2 and 3 of 31 Market Square and is opening a second Newburyport office there just after Christmas. The first office, located on Winter Street near the Route 1 / Merrimac Street intersection, will remain open.
The Dragon's Nest, arguably the city's most iconic toy store, closed its doors for good after 37 years in August. It was founded by Martin and Donna Seim in 1982. After retiring, the Seims, who live in Byfield, passed control and ownership to their daughter Kristin, who in 2014 sold the store to Sally Owen. The family still owned the building however and sold it to Bentley in September, according to the city's online database.
Owen still retains a retail presence online at www.dragonsnesttoys.com, and on the store's Facebook page.
Bentley said there was a "need to grow and provide more space," for its independent real estate agents and support staff. The need to grow comes as Bentley says his business has picked more area market share compared to other real estate companies.
Bentley said the expansion only reinforces his desire to dive deeper into the Newburyport and surrounding communities as opposed to expanding to different North Shore areas.
"Bentley's is fully committed to the Greater Newburyport region," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.