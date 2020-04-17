NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island residents are again calling for action from the state after a storm April 3 and accompanying high tides destroyed at least one home and washed away a large portion of sand from the sacrificial berm along Northern Reservation Terrace.
Ray Kingman’s home on 75th Street, built by his great-grandfather in 1930, was the most affected. Kingman said his house was flooded with about 48 to 50 inches of water and sand.
His furnace, water heater and electrical panel all had to be removed. Kingman said he is now living in a hotel and dealing with his next challenge — the insurance companies.
The day of the storm, Kingman said the city attempted to plug the hole in the dune but within 24 hours, the surf came up and pushed the sand into his home. There is now about 3 or 4 feet of sand against his house. The sand initially blocked access to the sewer, so the city plowed some of it away, he said.
The home has been passed down to family members for generations. The sand continues to disappear “to the point that there is no beach,” he said. The house experienced some damage and flooding in 2018, but this recent storm had a substantial impact.
“It’s survived a lot of storms, but it’s not going to survive this one, or this next batch of them,” he said.
Lee McLaughlin, who has lived in the neighborhood for 68 years, said in an email that his 75th Street home “has not yet been flooded but it is under imminent threat unless immediate action is taken.”
“The north point beaches have been eroding for seven years since the Army Corps of Engineers reconstructed the jetty to mitigate the erosion on the Newbury side,” he wrote. The high tide April 3 “destroyed what was left of the berm and caused massive flooding to our street and homes.
“I completely understand that everyone’s focus now is on the COVID-19 pandemic and resources are limited but we’ve been pleading with public officials for years,” McLaughlin said. “Their efforts, which were partially funded by the residents, only dealt with the symptoms without addressing the core problem, and we are now in crisis.”
Stan Sacks of 73rd Street said his house was probably the second-most affected with “about 4 to 6 feet of sand in my driveway and about 3 feet of sand right up against the house.”
While he is able to get into the house, he can’t park his vehicle there. Sacks found water in his basement but said he was prepared after recently adding a tile floor and picking up everything off the floor.
Kingman said Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and the city “have definitely not shirked responsibility here. They’ve tried to deal with this, albeit in sort of a Band-Aid fashion. There’s nothing to do other than put up a barrier at this point, though.”
The residents have been attending public forums and meetings for years, begging for money for sand and asking for a more permanent solution, they explained.
In 2019, the neighbors raised about $21,000 for dune replenishment. Kingman said the matter is for the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Conservation and Recreation to handle.
“Bureaucracy takes over in these situations because no one wants to pay for anything,” he said. “It ends up in committee until the problem subsides and it flares up again when the damage is done.”
Holaday acknowledged the residents’ concerns, saying the city “noticed that the erosion patterns were changing dramatically after the repairs of the north and south jetty” about four years ago.
“Certainly, the residents are asking about harder structures but that is prohibited by the DEP and our Conservation Commission because hard structures just move the erosion and impact away from where the hard structure is, but can cause pretty significant additional erosion patterns,” she said.
Following the recent storm and high tides, Holaday said she sent a “fairly stern letter” to state Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, DEP Commissioner Marin Suuberg and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Phillips “because we saw this coming.”
“Now, we are out of resources,” Holaday said, following efforts by residents and the city. “We are out of options and we need the state to step up and do something, and not just walk the site with us.”
Holaday said Theoharides told city officials, “We hear you loud and clear. We will be back in touch.”
“At this point, the state needs to take responsibility of this,” Holaday said. “It’s their property. I wish I had answers for the residents but at this point, I just don’t. We need an engineered solution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.