NEWBURYPORT — Nationally recognized artist Margaret Bernier will exhibit a selection of small oil paintings through Oct. 15 on the first floor of Anna Jaques Hospital’s main building.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Anna Jaques Aid Association, and all proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be donated to benefit the hospital.
Bernier, a Newburyport resident, is known locally for her paintings of the Great Marsh from Ipswich to Newburyport. In this exhibit, she has captured a number of familiar local scenes: sunrise walks along Joppa Flats, sunsets along the Parker River, and the Great Marsh at Newbury.
“We are surrounded by such incredible natural beauty, which sustains our spirits in so many diverse ways,” Bernier said in a press release. “As an artist, it’s important to appreciate, treasure and share it. These past few years have been stressful for so many, so I invite everyone to take a step back, take a deep breath of marsh air, and enjoy the beauty of the seasons. I hope that you enjoy them as well.”
Bernier is a signature member of the National Association of Women Artists, the oldest professional women artists organization in the U.S., and a member of the Newburyport Art Association. She has exhibited her work throughout New England and New York.
She first studied painting with painter and Newburyport gallery owner Enrico Donati, who gave her a strong classical foundation for composition, color and technique, the press release said.
She has studied en plein air with Copley master Kevin Shea, and studio arts with Lully Schwartz, a nationally recognized artist and teacher.
Bernier volunteers with the Cape Ann Museum of Gloucester, where her work is focused on the role and impact of Cape Ann women artists’ work from the late 19th century through today.
