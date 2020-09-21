SALISBURY – The 2020 Realtor of the Year award was recently presented to Frank Bertolino of North Shore Realty Group.
Bertolino serves as president-elect of Greater Newburyport Realtors, is past president of the Realtors Commercial Alliance, and chaired the state association’s charitable foundation for two years.
He volunteers for numerous local organizations, supporting animal shelters, food banks, veterans and the Lions Club.
Bertolino was named 2020 “Lion of the Year” for Massachusetts District 33N of the Lions Club, which he has served for almost 42 years.
This award recognizes outstanding service, loyalty and devotion to the Lions. He was recognized from among 1,200 other Lions in the district.
Members of the association viewed the award presentation via Zoom. Jeremy Forest of Bridges Bros. Movers was also recognized.
Forest has been an active participant with Greater Newburyport Realtors, assisting with various community activities, including the annual backpack drive.
